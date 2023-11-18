The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) host a Sun Belt battle against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field.

James Madison has been surging on both sides of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in scoring offense (34.3 points per game) and 18th-best in scoring defense (18.2 points allowed per game). Appalachian State's offense has been dominant, accumulating 34.8 points per game (22nd-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 75th by allowing 27 points per game.

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

James Madison Appalachian State 433.2 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.3 (16th) 324.8 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.7 (76th) 148.7 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.6 (33rd) 284.5 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (31st) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (66th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 2,800 yards passing for James Madison, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 310 rushing yards (31 ypg) on 76 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 118 times for 531 yards (53.1 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Ty Son Lawton has racked up 458 yards on 99 attempts, scoring four times.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 903 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 45 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has reeled in 60 passes while averaging 84.1 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 49 passes and compiled 33 receptions for 270 yards, an average of 27 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar leads Appalachian State with 2,657 yards on 196-of-307 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 263 rushing yards (26.3 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nate Noel has run the ball 150 times for 759 yards, with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has run for 484 yards across 84 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson has registered 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 541 (54.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has six touchdowns.

Christan Horn has collected 456 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Makai Jackson has racked up 316 reciving yards (31.6 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

