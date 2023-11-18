Will Joel Edmundson Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 18?
Should you wager on Joel Edmundson to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Edmundson 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 61 games last season, Edmundson scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- Edmundson produced no points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 2.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.
Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets ranked 31st in goals against, allowing 329 total goals (4.0 per game) in NHL play.
- The Blue Jackets did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
