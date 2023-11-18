Should you wager on Joel Edmundson to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets meet up on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Edmundson 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 61 games last season, Edmundson scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Edmundson produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 2.9% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.

Blue Jackets 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blue Jackets ranked 31st in goals against, allowing 329 total goals (4.0 per game) in NHL play.

The Blue Jackets did not have a shutout win last season. As a team, they averaged 22.9 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

