The UMass Minutemen (3-7) will look to upset the No. 25 Liberty Flames (10-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams Stadium. The Flames are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 62.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UMass matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. UMass Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium

Liberty vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Liberty vs. UMass Betting Trends

Liberty is 8-1-0 ATS this season.

UMass has covered four times in 10 games with a spread this year.

The Minutemen have not covered the spread when an underdog by 27.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

