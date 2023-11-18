How to Watch Longwood vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (2-1) take the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Longwood Stats Insights
- The Lancers shot 45.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Eagles allowed to opponents.
- In games Longwood shot better than 42.5% from the field, it went 14-5 overall.
- The Lancers were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 134th.
- Last year, the Lancers put up 7.3 more points per game (73.2) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
- When Longwood scored more than 65.9 points last season, it went 17-5.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Longwood played better in home games last season, scoring 80.7 points per game, compared to 66.4 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Lancers played better at home last season, giving up 65.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
- In terms of three-pointers, Longwood performed better at home last year, sinking 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Saint Bonaventure
|L 73-69
|Reilly Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Mary's (MD)
|W 95-43
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 80-61
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
