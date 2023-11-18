Longwood vs. North Carolina Central: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Longwood Lancers (2-1) host the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) at Joan Perry Brock Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Farmville, Virginia
- Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Longwood Betting Records & Stats
- Longwood won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- Longwood had less success against the spread than North Carolina Central last season, putting up an ATS record of 10-16-0, compared to the 13-10-0 record of the Eagles.
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Longwood
|73.2
|148.8
|66.2
|132.1
|137.7
|North Carolina Central
|75.6
|148.8
|65.9
|132.1
|140.5
Additional Longwood Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Lancers scored 73.2 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.
- Longwood went 10-7 against the spread and 17-5 overall last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Longwood
|10-16-0
|12-14-0
|North Carolina Central
|13-10-0
|12-11-0
Longwood vs. North Carolina Central Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Longwood
|North Carolina Central
|12-3
|Home Record
|13-1
|8-8
|Away Record
|4-10
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-3-0
|4-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|80.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.4
|66.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-6-0
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
