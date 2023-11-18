Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manassas County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Manassas County, Virginia is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manassas County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South County High School at Osbourn High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Manassas, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.