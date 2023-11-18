On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Washington Capitals clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Matthew Phillips going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Phillips stats and insights

In one of 14 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

Phillips averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 60 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Phillips recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:52 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 10:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:42 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:54 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 3:18 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:38 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 4-1

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

