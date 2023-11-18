Will Nick Jensen Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 18?
In the upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Nick Jensen to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Nick Jensen score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Jensen stats and insights
- Jensen is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- Jensen has no points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.
Jensen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:21
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Home
|L 4-1
Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
