Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Prince William County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Prince William County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Prince William County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Annandale High School at Woodbridge Senior High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Woodbridge, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battlefield High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
