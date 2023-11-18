Saturday's game at Dedmon Center has the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) taking on the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on November 18. Our computer prediction projects a 59-52 win for UNC Greensboro.

The Highlanders fell in their last outing 49-45 against East Tennessee State on Wednesday.

Radford vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Radford vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 59, Radford 52

Radford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Highlanders outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game last season (posting 63.6 points per game, 207th in college basketball, and allowing 62.1 per contest, 110th in college basketball) and had a +47 scoring differential.

Radford posted 62.3 points per game last season in conference matchups, which was 1.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (63.6).

The Highlanders scored 67.9 points per game in home games last season. On the road, they averaged 58.1 points per contest.

Radford ceded 55.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.9 away from home.

