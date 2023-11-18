The Radford Highlanders (2-2) square off against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Radford vs. UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 65.5 points per game last year were only 3.4 more points than the 62.1 the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
  • UNC Greensboro had an 11-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 63.6 points.
  • Last year, the Highlanders scored 63.6 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 64.0 the Spartans allowed.
  • Radford went 10-4 last season when scoring more than 64.0 points.

Radford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Western Carolina W 67-49 Ramsey Center
11/12/2023 Norfolk State L 70-46 Dedmon Center
11/15/2023 East Tennessee State L 49-45 Dedmon Center
11/18/2023 UNC Greensboro - Dedmon Center
11/23/2023 Indiana State - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/24/2023 Northern Illinois - Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez

