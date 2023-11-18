CAA foes match up when the William & Mary Tribe (6-4) and the Richmond Spiders (7-3) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field.

William & Mary ranks 68th in total offense this year (348.5 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 21st-best in the FCS with 348.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of points scored Richmond ranks 47th in the FCS (27.7 points per game), and it is 28th on the other side of the ball (21.3 points allowed per game).

We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Ribeira Grande, Portugal

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Richmond vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Richmond William & Mary 329.7 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (65th) 333.6 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.1 (24th) 126.5 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.6 (14th) 203.2 (63rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.9 (110th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has compiled 975 yards on 65.4% passing while tossing 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Savon Smith, has carried the ball 114 times for 540 yards (54.0 per game) with six touchdowns.

Kyle Wickersham has been given 67 carries and totaled 260 yards with three touchdowns.

Nick DeGennaro has collected 54 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 663 (66.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 56 times and has eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has 20 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 294 yards (29.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Landon Ellis' 15 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 175 yards (17.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 1,321 yards (132.1 ypg) to lead William & Mary, completing 60.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 312 rushing yards on 84 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 764 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 183 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Bronson Yoder has carried the ball 77 times for 408 yards (40.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

JT Mayo's 367 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 32 times and has totaled 27 receptions and four touchdowns.

Hollis Mathis has grabbed 21 passes while averaging 26.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Sean McElwain has hauled in 19 catches for 230 yards, an average of 23.0 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed William & Mary or Richmond gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.