The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (9-1) and the Iowa State Cyclones (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Defensively, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best by giving up just 18.4 points per game. The offense ranks 27th (33.8 points per game). With 347.8 total yards per game on offense, Iowa State ranks 94th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 27th, surrendering 329 total yards per contest.

Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Texas vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Texas Iowa State 459.3 (18th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.8 (102nd) 337.4 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329 (25th) 183.5 (34th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.2 (99th) 275.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.6 (78th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has recorded 2,232 yards (223.2 ypg) on 173-of-246 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has carried the ball 186 times for a team-high 1,138 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 286 yards (28.6 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 88 times for 391 yards (39.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Xavier Worthy's 757 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 90 times and has collected 59 receptions and four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 40 passes for 637 yards (63.7 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 425 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht leads Iowa State with 2,121 yards on 177-of-285 passing with 15 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has rushed for 467 yards on 96 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Cartevious Norton has racked up 84 carries and totaled 341 yards with three touchdowns.

Jayden Higgins paces his squad with 610 receiving yards on 35 catches with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put up a 536-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 52 passes on 71 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer's 21 catches (on 42 targets) have netted him 271 yards (27.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

