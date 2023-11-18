In the upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Trevor van Riemsdyk to find the back of the net for the Washington Capitals? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.

van Riemsdyk has zero points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 60 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.4 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

