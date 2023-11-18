VCU vs. Seattle U: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 18
The VCU Rams (2-1) go up against the Seattle U Redhawks (2-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the VCU vs. Seattle U matchup.
VCU vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|VCU Moneyline
|Seattle U Moneyline
|BetMGM
|VCU (-9.5)
|136.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|VCU (-8.5)
|134.5
|-385
|+300
VCU vs. Seattle U Betting Trends (2022-23)
- VCU covered 16 times in 31 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of 12 Rams games last season hit the over.
- Seattle U covered 12 times in 26 games with a spread last season.
- Redhawks games hit the over 13 out of 26 times last year.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), VCU is 38th in college basketball. It is five spots higher than that, 33rd, according to computer rankings.
- VCU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.
