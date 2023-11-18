The VCU Rams (0-1) will play the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Seattle U Game Information

VCU Top Players (2022-23)

Adrian Baldwin Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

VCU vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)

VCU Rank VCU AVG Seattle U AVG Seattle U Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 72.0 169th 24th 62.9 Points Allowed 69.0 141st 264th 30.3 Rebounds 34.3 44th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 310th 6.1 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 179th 13.0 Assists 11.9 274th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

