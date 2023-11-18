The Duke Blue Devils (6-4) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers will attempt to pull off an upset as 4-point underdogs. The over/under is 47.5 in the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Virginia matchup in this article.

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Virginia vs. Duke Betting Trends

Virginia is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 4-point underdogs this year, the Cavaliers have an ATS record of 6-2.

Duke is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4-point favorites.

Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

