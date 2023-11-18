The Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The total is 46.5 points for this matchup.

On offense, Duke ranks 96th in the FBS with 344.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 45th in total defense (349.9 yards allowed per contest). Virginia ranks 80th with 369.1 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 94th with 398.2 total yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: The CW

Duke vs Virginia Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Duke -3.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -185 +150

Looking to place a bet on Virginia vs. Duke? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Virginia Recent Performance

Offensively, the Cavaliers are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 387.3 yards per game (-45-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 404.3 (93rd-ranked).

The Cavaliers are putting up 22.3 points per game in their past three games (-38-worst in college football), and conceding 35 per game (-85-worst).

Virginia is 60th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (261.7 per game), and 10th-worst in passing yards given up (205).

The Cavaliers are -46-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (125.7), and -79-worst in rushing yards conceded (199.3).

The Cavaliers have two wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

In all of its past three games, Virginia has gone over the total.

Week 12 ACC Betting Trends

Virginia Betting Records & Stats

Virginia has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more eight times this year, and covered the spread in six of those games.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Virginia's 10 games with a set total.

Virginia has been an underdog in eight games this season and won one (12.5%) of those contests.

Virginia has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

Bet on Virginia to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea leads Virginia with 1,437 yards on 104-of-170 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 171 rushing yards (17.1 ypg) on 54 carries.

Perris Jones has run for 393 yards on 76 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kobe Pace has 158 receiving yards (15.8 ypg) on 14 catches and three touchdowns while piling up 314 rushing yards on 96 carries with one touchdown.

Malik Washington has racked up 1,199 receiving yards on 88 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Malachi Fields has 48 receptions (on 83 targets) for a total of 648 yards (64.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kameron Butler has racked up three sacks to pace the team, while also recording four TFL and 20 tackles.

Jonas Sanker, Virginia's tackle leader, has 89 tackles and two TFL this year.

Kamren Robinson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 50 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.