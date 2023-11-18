The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-3) face the VMI Keydets (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Game Information

VMI Top Players (2022-23)

  • Asher Woods: 14.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sean Conway: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rickey Bradley, Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyler Houser: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tony Felder: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

  • Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Xavier Fuller: 13 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Liam Lloyd: 6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

VMI vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank
129th 73.7 Points Scored 69.4 232nd
306th 74.7 Points Allowed 76.8 337th
278th 30 Rebounds 32.4 134th
222nd 8 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th
66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.7 12th
157th 13.3 Assists 11.4 307th
36th 10.3 Turnovers 12.2 217th

