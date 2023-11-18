Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the Western Carolina Catamounts and VMI Keydets square off at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Catamounts. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

VMI vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-18.7) 52.0 Western Carolina 35, VMI 17

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets had a record of just 1-10-0 against the spread last season.

A total of five of Keydets games last season hit the over.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover four times.

The Catamounts and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Keydets vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed VMI 14.0 25.0 16.5 18.0 12.3 29.7 Western Carolina 38.9 27.8 44.0 21.8 33.8 33.8

