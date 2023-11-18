Southland Games Today: How to Watch Southland Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we enter Week 12 of the college football season, there are three games involving teams from the Southland on the slate. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Incarnate Word Cardinals at Houston Christian Huskies
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Northwestern State Demons
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|McNeese Cowboys at Lamar Cardinals
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.