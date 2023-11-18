CAA foes match up when the William & Mary Tribe (6-4) and the Richmond Spiders (7-3) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field.

William & Mary ranks 68th in total offense this season (348.5 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FCS with 348.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Richmond is compiling 329.7 total yards per contest (86th-ranked). It ranks 49th in the FCS on defense (333.6 total yards surrendered per game).

William & Mary vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

Ribeira Grande, Portugal Venue: Walter J. Zable Stadium at Cary Field

William & Mary vs. Richmond Key Statistics

William & Mary Richmond 348.5 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.7 (80th) 295.1 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.6 (52nd) 199.6 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.5 (81st) 148.9 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.2 (63rd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has 1,321 yards passing for William & Mary, completing 60.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 312 rushing yards (31.2 ypg) on 84 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has carried the ball 117 times for a team-high 764 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times. He's also tacked on 19 catches for 183 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Bronson Yoder has piled up 408 yards on 77 attempts, scoring four times.

JT Mayo's team-high 367 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 32 targets) with four touchdowns.

Hollis Mathis has grabbed 21 passes while averaging 26.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Sean McElwain has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 19 catches for 230 yards, an average of 23 yards per contest.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Camden Coleman has compiled 975 yards on 65.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Savon Smith has rushed 114 times for 540 yards, with six touchdowns.

Kyle Wickersham has run for 260 yards across 67 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Nick DeGennaro paces his squad with 663 receiving yards on 54 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has 20 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 294 yards (29.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Landon Ellis' 15 catches (on 14 targets) have netted him 175 yards (17.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

