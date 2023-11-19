Antonio Gibson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Washington Commanders take on the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. If you're trying to find Gibson's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Antonio Gibson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Gibson has rushed for 137 yards on 30 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and has 30 catches (35 targets) for 269 yards.

Keep an eye on Gibson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Antonio Gibson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Commanders have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Alex Armah (DNP/hamstring): 0 Rush Att



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Gibson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 30 137 0 4.6 35 30 269 2

Gibson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Broncos 2 9 0 3 44 0 Week 3 Bills 2 17 0 3 7 0 Week 4 @Eagles 6 19 0 1 7 0 Week 5 Bears 0 0 0 4 64 0 Week 6 @Falcons 3 15 0 1 1 1 Week 7 @Giants 2 7 0 2 24 0 Week 8 Eagles 2 14 0 5 28 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6 34 0 5 42 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 4 13 0 5 42 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.