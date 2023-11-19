Commanders vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 11
Entering their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the New York Giants (2-8) at FedExField, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Washington Commanders (4-6) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report.
The Commanders enter this matchup following a 29-26 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in their most recent game.
Their last time out, the Giants were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys 49-17.
Washington Commanders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|Toe
|Doubtful
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyler Larsen
|C
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kendall Fuller
|CB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jonathan Allen
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|James Smith-Williams
|DE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Benjamin St-Juste
|CB
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Alex Armah
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deon Jackson
|RB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Bobby Okereke
|LB
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bobby McCain
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Azeez Ojulari
|OLB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jason Pinnock
|S
|Thumb
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Rib
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jalin Hyatt
|WR
|Concussion
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Commanders vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Commanders Season Insights
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks fourth-worst in the NFL (380.9 yards allowed per game), the Commanders have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL by averaging 334.5 yards per game.
- Despite having a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (27.4 points allowed per game), the Commanders have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th in the NFL by putting up 21.7 points per game.
- With 264.3 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Commanders have had to lean on their 11th-ranked passing offense (246.6 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Washington ranks fifth-worst in rushing offense (87.9 rushing yards per game), but has been better on defense, ranking 21st with 116.6 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Commanders have forced 13 total turnovers (16th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 15 times (22nd in NFL) for a turnover margin of -2, 16th-ranked in the league.
Commanders vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Commanders (-9)
- Moneyline: Commanders (-450), Giants (+350)
- Total: 37.5 points
