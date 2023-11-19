Commanders vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
The New York Giants (2-8) are an underdog (by 9.5 points) as they attempt to break a three-game slide in a matchup against the Washington Commanders (4-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at FedExField. For this game, the over/under has been set at 37 points.
Commanders vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Commanders (-9.5)
|37
|-450
|+350
|FanDuel
|Commanders (-9.5)
|36.5
|-500
|+385
Other Week 11 Odds
Washington vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV Info: FOX
Commanders vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Washington has a 5-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in five of Washington's 10 games with a set total.
- New York owns two wins against the spread this season.
- The Giants have one win ATS (1-3) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.
- A pair of New York 10 games in 2023 have gone over the point total.
Commanders Player Props
