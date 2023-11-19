The George Mason Patriots (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. This matchup is at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the George Mason vs. Charlotte matchup in this article.

George Mason vs. Charlotte Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

George Mason vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-1.5) 126.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-1.5) 126.5 -130 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

George Mason vs. Charlotte Betting Trends (2022-23)

George Mason compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Patriots games went over the point total 11 out of 30 times last season.

Charlotte won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

49ers games hit the over 13 out of 30 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.