The Charlotte 49ers (2-1) and the George Mason Patriots (3-0) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Flagler Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

George Mason vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Augustine, Florida

Saint Augustine, Florida Venue: Flagler Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Betting Records & Stats

George Mason and its opponent combined to go over the point total 11 out of 30 times last season.

Against the spread, the Patriots were 15-15-0 last season.

George Mason (15-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 6.7% less often than Charlotte (17-13-0) last year.

George Mason vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 66.9 135.6 62.6 129.9 129.3 George Mason 68.7 135.6 67.3 129.9 137.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional George Mason Insights & Trends

The Patriots put up an average of 68.7 points per game last year, 6.1 more points than the 62.6 the 49ers allowed to opponents.

George Mason put together an 11-8 ATS record and a 16-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

George Mason vs. Charlotte Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0 George Mason 15-15-0 11-19-0

George Mason vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charlotte George Mason 11-4 Home Record 14-2 5-8 Away Record 4-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.