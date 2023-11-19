Washington Commanders receiver John Bates will be up against the New York Giants and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 11, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Bates' 17 targets have led to 13 catches for 116 yards (and an average of 12.9 per game).

Bates vs. the Giants

Bates vs the Giants (since 2021): 3 GP / 1.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 1.7 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Giants have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

The Giants yield 237.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Giants have put up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Giants' defense is 17th in the league in that category.

Commanders Player Previews

John Bates Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-111)

Bates Receiving Insights

So far this season, Bates hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards prop bet.

Bates has been targeted on 17 of his team's 397 passing attempts this season (4.3% target share).

He has racked up 6.8 yards per target (116 yards on 17 targets).

Having played eight games this year, Bates has not tallied a TD reception.

Bates' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Seahawks 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/5/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

