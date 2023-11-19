The Liberty Flames (4-0) host the Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at HTC Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.

Liberty vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty went 16-13-0 ATS last season.

Vermont's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Liberty's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).

Liberty vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 74.7 147.4 60.9 127.8 135.6 Vermont 72.7 147.4 66.9 127.8 137.1

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

Last year, the Flames averaged 7.8 more points per game (74.7) than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).

Liberty went 13-7 against the spread and 22-3 overall last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.

Liberty vs. Vermont Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 16-13-0 13-16-0 Vermont 17-12-0 14-15-0

Liberty vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Vermont 19-1 Home Record 13-1 6-7 Away Record 9-6 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

