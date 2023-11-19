Liberty vs. Vermont: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Liberty Flames (4-0) host the Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at HTC Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN2. There is no line set for the matchup.
Liberty vs. Vermont Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: HTC Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Liberty Betting Records & Stats
- Liberty went 16-13-0 ATS last season.
- Vermont's .586 ATS win percentage (17-12-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Liberty's .552 mark (16-13-0 ATS Record).
Liberty vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|74.7
|147.4
|60.9
|127.8
|135.6
|Vermont
|72.7
|147.4
|66.9
|127.8
|137.1
Additional Liberty Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Flames averaged 7.8 more points per game (74.7) than the Catamounts allowed (66.9).
- Liberty went 13-7 against the spread and 22-3 overall last season when scoring more than 66.9 points.
Liberty vs. Vermont Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|16-13-0
|13-16-0
|Vermont
|17-12-0
|14-15-0
Liberty vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Liberty
|Vermont
|19-1
|Home Record
|13-1
|6-7
|Away Record
|9-6
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-6-0
