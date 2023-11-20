Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arlington County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Arlington County, Virginia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Arlington County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington-Liberty High School at Potomac Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Dumfries, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.