The Washington Wizards (2-10) host the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) after losing four home games in a row. The Bucks are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSWI

MNMT and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 122 - Wizards 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 9.5)

Wizards (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-6.7)

Bucks (-6.7) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.5

The Wizards' .417 ATS win percentage (5-7-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .308 mark (4-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Milwaukee hasn't covered the spread as a 9.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it less often (61.5% of the time) than Washington (66.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 1-9, while the Bucks are 9-4 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

On offense the Wizards are the 11th-ranked squad in the league (114.1 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (122.9 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Washington is worst in the league in rebounds (38.9 per game). It is the worst in rebounds conceded (50.7 per game).

With 27.3 assists per game, the Wizards are seventh in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Washington is 20th in the league in committing them (14.6 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (15.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Wizards are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.1%.

