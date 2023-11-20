If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Culpeper County, Virginia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Culpeper County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eastern View High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20

7:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Bealeton, VA

Bealeton, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Culpeper County High School at John Champe High School