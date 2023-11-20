The Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija included, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 17, Avdija posted 18 points in a 120-99 loss versus the Knicks.

In this piece we'll examine Avdija's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-118)

Over 11.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+142)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.3 points per contest last season made the Bucks the 14th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per game last season, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bucks allowed 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 11th in the NBA in that category.

Deni Avdija vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 31 17 6 2 2 0 3 1/3/2023 28 12 4 3 0 0 1 1/1/2023 29 11 12 3 0 0 2

