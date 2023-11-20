Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Fairfax County, Virginia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King Abdullah Academy at Dominion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Sterling, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Potomac Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Potomac Falls, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial Forge High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C.D. Hylton High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Springfield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.