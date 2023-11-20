The George Mason Patriots (3-1) play the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on PTB Live.

George Mason vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida TV: PTB Live

George Mason Stats Insights

The Patriots shot 45.1% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 43.9% the Jackrabbits' opponents shot last season.

George Mason went 15-4 when it shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Jackrabbits ranked 347th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Patriots ranked 222nd.

The Patriots scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 1.1 fewer points than the 69.8 the Jackrabbits allowed to opponents.

George Mason put together a 12-4 record last season in games it scored more than 69.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, George Mason scored 74.5 points per game last season, 10.3 more than it averaged away (64.2).

The Patriots conceded fewer points at home (65.8 per game) than away (68.5) last season.

Beyond the arc, George Mason made fewer trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.7) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (35.8%) too.

George Mason Upcoming Schedule