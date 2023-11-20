The Hampton Pirates (2-3) battle the San Jose State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. It starts at 3:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Hampton vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

Hampton Stats Insights

The Pirates' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (40%).

Hampton has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40% from the field.

The Pirates are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 255th.

The Pirates average 17.8 more points per game (82.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (64.4).

Hampton is 2-2 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Hampton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Hampton scored 69.8 points per game last season, 3.9 more than it averaged on the road (65.9).

The Pirates gave up 71.3 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 away.

At home, Hampton knocked down 5.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 fewer than it averaged away (7.4). Hampton's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.6%) than on the road (33.9%) as well.

Hampton Upcoming Schedule