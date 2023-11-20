Monday's contest between the San Jose State Spartans (3-2) and the Hampton Pirates (2-3) at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-65 and heavily favors San Jose State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 3:15 PM ET on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, San Jose State projects to cover the 10.5-point spread in its matchup against Hampton. The total is listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Hampton vs. San Jose State Game Info & Odds

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center Line: San Jose State -10.5

San Jose State -10.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Jose State -600, Hampton +425

Hampton vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: San Jose State 81, Hampton 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Hampton vs. San Jose State

Pick ATS: San Jose State (-10.5)



San Jose State (-10.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



San Jose State has a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Hampton, who is 2-2-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Spartans are 2-1-0 and the Pirates are 3-1-0. The teams combine to score 158 points per game, 14.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Hampton Performance Insights

The Pirates put up 82.2 points per game (84th in college basketball) while giving up 79.6 per outing (316th in college basketball). They have a +13 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Hampton is 298th in the nation at 30.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 32.0 its opponents average.

Hampton makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (73rd in college basketball) while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (123rd in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 29.2%.

Hampton loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 14.4 (311th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

