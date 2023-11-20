Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Hanover County, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hanover County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midlothian High School at Patrick Henry High School - Ashland

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 20

7:15 PM ET on November 20 Location: Ashland, VA

Ashland, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Jamestown High School at Mechanicsville High School