Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last time on the court, a 120-99 loss to the Knicks, Poole had eight points and four assists.

Below, we look at Poole's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Looking to bet on one or more of Poole's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per game last season, 14th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the league last season, giving up 44.2 per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks allowed 23.9 per game last season, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

Defensively, the Bucks conceded 12.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, 11th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jordan Poole vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 25 13 2 4 2 0 1 12/13/2022 32 18 2 3 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.