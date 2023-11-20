The Washington Wizards, with Kyle Kuzma, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kuzma totaled 19 points and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 120-99 loss against the Knicks.

Below we will dive into Kuzma's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-139)

Over 5.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Over 3.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 113.3 points per game last season made the Bucks the 14th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest last season, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.9.

The Bucks were the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/3/2023 34 20 4 2 0 2 0 1/1/2023 33 10 13 11 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.