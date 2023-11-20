Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Loudoun County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Loudoun County, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Loudoun County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King Abdullah Academy at Dominion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Sterling, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at John Champe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Aldie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Culpeper County High School at John Champe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Aldie, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Park High School at Woodgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Purcellville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Potomac Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Potomac Falls, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
