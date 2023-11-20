The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-4) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Norfolk State vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points below the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • Norfolk State is 2-0 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 141st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 178th.
  • The Spartans put up an average of 76.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 77.6 the Eagles give up.
  • Norfolk State is 2-0 when it scores more than 77.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Norfolk State put up more points at home (82 per game) than away (70.6) last season.
  • At home, the Spartans conceded 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 75.
  • Beyond the arc, Norfolk State knocked down fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.6 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.2%) than at home (37.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Norfolk State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Hampton W 75-68 Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
11/17/2023 Fordham L 77-64 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/18/2023 San Jose State L 77-53 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/20/2023 FGCU - Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
11/28/2023 William & Mary - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.