How to Watch Richmond vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Richmond Spiders (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Richmond vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes averaged.
- Richmond went 13-5 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Spiders were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buffaloes finished 105th.
- The Spiders' 68.9 points per game last year were only 1.8 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.
- Richmond went 11-4 last season when it scored more than 67.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Richmond put up more points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Spiders gave up 15.4 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.7).
- At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|VMI
|W 93-75
|Robins Center
|11/11/2023
|Siena
|W 90-48
|Robins Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 68-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/20/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Queens
|-
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.