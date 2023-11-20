The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Richmond Spiders (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Richmond vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network

Richmond Stats Insights

The Spiders shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points above the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Buffaloes averaged.

Richmond went 13-5 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Spiders were the 258th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Buffaloes finished 105th.

The Spiders' 68.9 points per game last year were only 1.8 more points than the 67.1 the Buffaloes allowed to opponents.

Richmond went 11-4 last season when it scored more than 67.1 points.

Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond put up more points at home (70.8 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

In 2022-23, the Spiders gave up 15.4 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (77.7).

At home, Richmond knocked down 8.1 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (8). Richmond's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (31.6%).

Richmond Upcoming Schedule