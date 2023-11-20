The Richmond Spiders (1-0) will face the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Richmond vs. Colorado Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Richmond Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Richmond Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Burton: 19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jason Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Richmond vs. Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Richmond Rank Richmond AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank 249th 68.9 Points Scored 69.9 212th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 67.1 86th 258th 30.5 Rebounds 33.4 79th 338th 6.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.5 274th 249th 12.2 Assists 13.0 179th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.