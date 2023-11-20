Tyus Jones could make a big impact for the Washington Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jones, in his last game, had 11 points and five assists in a 120-99 loss to the Knicks.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-120)

Over 10.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+124)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league defensively last season, giving up 113.3 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the NBA last year, allowing 44.2 per game.

Conceding an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks allowed 12.1 made 3-pointers per game last season, 11th in the NBA in that category.

Tyus Jones vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 22 10 0 9 2 0 1 12/15/2022 19 16 3 2 3 0 0

