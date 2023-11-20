The Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida TV: FOX Sports Networks

Virginia Stats Insights

Last season, the Cavaliers had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Badgers' opponents hit.

Virginia went 14-1 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Badgers ranked 302nd.

Last year, the 67.8 points per game the Cavaliers scored were just 4.2 more points than the Badgers allowed (63.6).

Virginia went 18-3 last season when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Cavaliers' opponents shot last season.

Wisconsin compiled a 13-4 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Badgers ranked 317th.

The Badgers averaged just 4.8 more points per game last year (65.3) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).

Wisconsin had a 14-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.8 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Virginia posted 2.9 more points per game (68.6) than it did when playing on the road (65.7).

At home, the Cavaliers allowed 8.2 fewer points per game (56.4) than in road games (64.6).

At home, Virginia sunk one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to on the road (38.2%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than away (67.3) last season.

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71 on the road.

At home, Wisconsin drained 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Florida W 73-70 Spectrum Center 11/14/2023 N.C. A&T W 80-51 John Paul Jones Arena 11/16/2023 Texas Southern W 62-33 John Paul Jones Arena 11/20/2023 Wisconsin - Suncoast Credit Union Arena 11/29/2023 Texas A&M - John Paul Jones Arena 12/2/2023 Syracuse - John Paul Jones Arena

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule