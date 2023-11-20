Monday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (4-0) versus the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 20.

According to our computer prediction, Virginia projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup against Wisconsin. The over/under is listed at 124.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena Line: Virginia -2.5

Virginia -2.5 Point Total: 124.5

124.5 Moneyline (To Win): Virginia -155, Wisconsin +125

Virginia vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 74, Wisconsin 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Virginia (-2.5)



Virginia (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (124.5)



Virginia Performance Insights

Virginia was 276th in the nation in points scored (67.8 per game) and sixth-best in points allowed (60.5) last season.

With 29.6 rebounds per game and 29 rebounds allowed, the Cavaliers were 298th and 53rd in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Virginia was 24th-best in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

Last year, the Cavaliers were 256th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 132nd in 3-point percentage (35%).

Defensively, Virginia was 165th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.1 last season. It was 205th in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.1%.

Last year, Virginia took 35.6% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.4% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.7% of Virginia's baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.3% were 2-pointers.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Wisconsin was 328th in the nation last season with 65.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 30th with 63.6 points allowed per contest.

Last year the Badgers pulled down 29.5 rebounds per game (302nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.7 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Last season Wisconsin ranked 300th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.6 per game.

The Badgers forced 11.3 turnovers per game last season (238th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed only 8 turnovers per contest (best).

The Badgers sank 7.9 threes per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 34.2% three-point percentage (174th-ranked).

With 6.2 threes conceded per game, Wisconsin was 51st in college basketball. It ceded a 31.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 58th in college basketball.

Last season Wisconsin took 59.8% two-pointers, accounting for 66.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 40.2% three-pointers (33.2% of the team's baskets).

