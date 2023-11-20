Wizards vs. Bucks November 20 Tickets & Start Time
On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Washington Wizards (1-5) take the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI.
Wizards vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MNMT, BSWI
Wizards Players to Watch
- Kyle Kuzma averages 22.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Tyus Jones posts 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Poole posts 18.7 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Deni Avdija posts 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0 blocks.
- Delon Wright puts up 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo provides 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3 assists per game for the Bucks.
- Damian Lillard is putting up 22.5 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's sinking 34.4% of his shots from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per game.
- Malik Beasley gets the Bucks 11.5 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game while posting 2 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0 blocked shots.
- Bobby Portis is putting up 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He is making 55.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Brook Lopez is averaging 13 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He is sinking 55.6% of his shots from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
Wizards vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Wizards
|Bucks
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|116.7
|128.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.7
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
