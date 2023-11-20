Wizards vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (9-4) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (2-10) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Capital One Arena as 9.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 245.5.
Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: MNMT and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|245.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 245.5 points.
- Washington has had an average of 237 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Washington is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Wizards have come away with one win in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Washington has not won as an underdog of +340 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Washington has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Wizards Injury Report
|Bucks vs Wizards Prediction
|Bucks vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Wizards Player Props
Wizards vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 245.5
|% of Games Over 245.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|3
|23.1%
|119.2
|233.3
|116.8
|239.7
|231.5
|Wizards
|5
|41.7%
|114.1
|233.3
|122.9
|239.7
|233.7
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .200 (1-4-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).
- The Wizards' 114.1 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 116.8 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Washington is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall when it scores more than 116.8 points.
Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|5-7
|1-2
|8-4
|Bucks
|4-9
|0-2
|8-5
Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Wizards
|Bucks
|114.1
|119.2
|11
|6
|2-4
|3-2
|1-5
|4-1
|122.9
|116.8
|28
|23
|3-1
|3-3
|2-2
|5-1
