As they prepare for a game against the Milwaukee Bucks (9-4), the Washington Wizards (2-10) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20 at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards fell in their last outing 120-99 against the Knicks on Friday. Kyle Kuzma totaled 19 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Wizards.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 3.7 3.3 5.0

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Chris Livingston: Questionable (Ankle), Khris Middleton: Questionable (Knee), MarJon Beauchamp: Questionable (Ankle), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSWI

